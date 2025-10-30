Kupp (heel/hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

One day removed from being listed as full with just a heel injury Wednesday, Kupp experienced a downgrade in activity level as a hamstring issue was added to Seattle's practice report. His status thus is worth monitoring as the week goes on to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's game at Washington. With Jake Bobo (Achilles) limited Thursday and Dareke Young (quadriceps) unable to practice so far this week, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tory Horton are the only healthy wide receivers on the Seahawks' active roster at the moment.