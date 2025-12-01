Seahawks' Cooper Kupp: Three catches in blowout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kupp caught three of four targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 26-0 win over Minnesota.
Kupp has now finished with either 23 or 24 yards exactly in three straight games, and he was able to lead all wideouts in receiving yards in Week 13. The 32-year-old hasn't exceeded three catches in a game since Week 5, and he hasn't found the end zone over his last five contests, limiting his upside greatly.
