Kupp caught three of four targets for 32 yards during the Seahawks' 17-3 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

All three of Kupp's catches came on the same offensive drive midway through the third quarter, which ended with a 45-yard field goal by Jason Myers. The Seahawks had Drew Lock under center due to the absence of Sam Darnold (oblique), but the former is dealing with an oblique injury that could prevent him from playing in Week 10 against the Raiders on Nov. 15. If that were the case, then Jalen Milroe would be the next man up at quarterback for Seattle, which would lower the production floors of Kupp and the rest of the Seahawks' pass catchers. Kupp has a 22-238-2 receiving line on 34 targets through nine regular-season games.