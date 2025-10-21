Kupp caught his only target for 32 yards and threw an interception on failed trick play in Monday's 27-19 win over the Texans.

The Seahawks tried to get cute in the second quarter with a wide receiver pass play that resulted in an interception for Kupp. Depending on league settings, the veteran wideout's rare turnover may have erased more than half of his fantasy production Monday. The one target is the concerning takeaway after Kupp scored his first touchdown as a member of the Seahawks in Week 6. The 32-year-old will carry a 24-293-1 receiving line into Seattle's upcoming bye week before resuming play against the Commanders on Nov. 2.