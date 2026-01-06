Kupp caught two of three targets for 29 yards in Saturday's 13-3 win over the 49ers.

Kupp hasn't posted more than 50 receiving yards in a game since Week 10, and he has just two touchdowns through 17 regular-season games. Still, the veteran receiver ranks second on the team with 593 receiving yards, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the way with a league-high 1,793 yards. Kupp's veteran experience should help the Seahawks in the playoffs, however, starting in the NFC divisional round after the bye week.