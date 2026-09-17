Kupp was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a back injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Kupp may have tweaked his back during the Seahawks' 13-10 win over the Patriots in Week 1, when he played 39 of 50 snaps on offense (78.0 percent) and finished with two catches on three targets for 35 yards. Kupp's status for Sunday's NFC West tilt against the Cardinals doesn't appear to be in serious jeopardy, and he'll have two more chances to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation for Week 2. The Seahawks' pass catchers figure to see a downtick in production with Drew Lock starting at quarterback for the injured Sam Darnold (lower body).