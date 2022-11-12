Seattle placed Gillaspia (knee) on its injured reserve list Saturday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
After sustaining a severe knee injury during the Seahawks' win at Arizona in Week 9, Gillaspia will be required to miss at least the next four games as he recovers. All of the linebacker's 119 snaps in 2022 have come on special teams, and Seattle will now have to try to find a way to replace that production.
