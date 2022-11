Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Gillaspia will need surgery on his knee after injuring it during Sunday's 31-21 win at Arizona, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The exact severity of the injury is still unclear, but Carroll's comments suggest it may be season-ending. Gillaspia has played all 755 of his career snaps on special teams, and Seattle will now have to find a way to try to replace his production on that front.