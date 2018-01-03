Seahawks' Cyril Grayson: Signs Reserve/Future contract
Grayson and the Seahawks agreed to a Reserve/Future deal Tuesday.
Grayson spent his rookie season on the Seahawks' practice squad. He figured to have some work ahead of him when the team picked him up, as he had not played organized football since his senior year of high school in 2011. However, he was a seven-time All-American and four-time national champion as a member of the LSU track team, so the athletic ability is still there. It remains to be seen if he has done enough work to earn a role with the team in 2018.
More News
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...