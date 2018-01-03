Grayson and the Seahawks agreed to a Reserve/Future deal Tuesday.

Grayson spent his rookie season on the Seahawks' practice squad. He figured to have some work ahead of him when the team picked him up, as he had not played organized football since his senior year of high school in 2011. However, he was a seven-time All-American and four-time national champion as a member of the LSU track team, so the athletic ability is still there. It remains to be seen if he has done enough work to earn a role with the team in 2018.