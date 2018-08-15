Seahawks' D.J. Alexander: Back in action
Alexander (shoulder) returned to practice Wednesday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.
Alexander seems to have been dealing with a shoulder injury most of the offseason, but his participation in training camp Wednesday suggests the linebacker is nearing a return to full strength. Alexander is competing with Barkevious Mingo and Shaquem Griffin for snaps at OLB opposite the established K.J. Wright.
More News
-
Seahawks' D.J. Alexander: Misses offseason program with shoulder injury•
-
Seahawks' D.J. Alexander: Won't return Week 17•
-
Seahawks' D.J. Alexander: Remains sidelined Week 16•
-
Seahawks' D.J. Alexander: Out with concussion•
-
Seahawks' D.J. Alexander: Ready for Sunday's contest•
-
Seahawks' D.J. Alexander: Deemed questionable for Week 13•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Defending McCoy, Luck ranks
Our experts disagree on a lot. Today, we're looking at places they agree, and why maybe they...
-
Reassessing Seahawks' RBs
Rashaad Penny suffered a hand injury that may have ended the Seahawks competition at running...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Penny injury shakes up SEA backfield
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the running back situation in Seattle now that Rashaad Penny has a...
-
Our latest 12-team PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured some different...
-
Ridley hoping for big rookie year
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Falcons rookie receiver Calvin Ridley after his preseason debut...