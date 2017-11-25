Seahawks' D.J. Alexander: Considered questionable
Alexander (shoulder) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the 49ers, AP Sports Writer Tim Booth reports.
Alexander presumably suffered the injury in last week's loss to the Falcons. Michael Wilhoite (calf) and Bobby Wagner (hamstring) also listed as questionable, backup linebackers Terrence Garvin and Josh Forrest could be called upon to see increased roles. A decision on Alexander's status is not expected to be determined until closer to game-time Sunday.
