Seahawks' D.J. Alexander: Deemed questionable for Week 13
Alexander (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Per Bell, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Alexander "has a good shot" to play Sunday, creating optimism the linebacker will be able to return from a one-game absence. Alexander has played all but one of his 183 snaps this season on special teams and doesn't project to offer much assistance in IDP settings over the Seahawks' final five games.
