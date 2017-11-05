Alexander is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Redskins after suffering an ankle injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Alexander was https://twitter.com/bcondotta/status/927308948109123584">carted off the field, making it seem further unlikely that he will return to the field Sunday. His absence will hurt the Seahawks the most on special teams, but it will also affect Seattle's linebacker depth.

