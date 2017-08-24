Play

Alexander -- who's going through rehab for a knee injury -- hopes to retake the field for the preseason finale next week, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Alexander remains a borderline 53-man roster candidate, but will miss an opportunity to showcase his stuff in the team's third preseason tilt. He should return for the final game, which is generally dedicated to giving reserves additional playing time.

