Seahawks' D.J. Alexander: Out with concussion
Alexander has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Rams after suffering a concussion, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
With Alexander and linebacker K.J. Wright (concussion) out, Terence Garvin and Kache Palacio are in line to see increased snaps for the Seahawks defense.
