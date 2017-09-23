Alexander (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Alexander did not participate in practice Thursday and Friday so his status for Sunday's game is murky at best. If the 25-year-old suits up he could see more snaps if Terence Garvin (shoulder) is unable to play, but otherwise would likely revert to his role as a reserve linebacker and special teams contributor.