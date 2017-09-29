Seahawks' D.J. Alexander: Ready to return
Alexander (hamstring) was absent from the Seahawks' official injury report Friday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official website reports.
Alexander has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring in the team's season opening loss to the Packers. He appeared on track to miss another week after sitting out Wednesday's practice, but it now looks like that was just a precautionary move. Barring any setbacks, the 25-year-old should be back in the linebacker rotation Sunday night.
