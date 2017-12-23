Alexander (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Alexander sustained the concussion in last week's loss to the Rams and has yet to clear the concussion protocol. The 26-year-old could easily miss the final two weeks of the season with the Seahawks' playoff hopes at stake in Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories