Alexander was traded to the Seahawks by Kansas City in exchange for linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis on Friday.

Alexander played his first two seasons for the Chiefs, never missing a game and grabbing one start in the process. There does not appear to be a clear reason for this trade other than both teams liking the other's linebacker a tad more. The 25-year-old will presumably compete for a role providing depth at linebacker for the Seahawks during training camp.

