Seahawks' D.J. Alexander: Will play Thursday
Alexander (ankle) is listed as active for Thursday's matchup against the Cardinals.
Alexander was carted off the field with an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Redskins, so he appears to have had a quick recovery. He figures to resume his role of depth defensive line help assuming he avoids any setbacks.
