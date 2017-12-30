Seahawks' D.J. Alexander: Won't return Week 17
Alexander (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Alexander started the week as a limited participant but apparently didn't progress further through the concussion protocol. The 26-year-old with finish the regular season with two consecutive DNPs and must wait to see if the Seahawks are able to earn a playoff berth.
