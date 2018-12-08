Fluker (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Vikings, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Fluker may be listed as doubtful but coach Pete Carroll indicated he would not play, which isn't surprising given the multi-week recovery timetable offered earlier this week. Jordan Simmons is next up on the Seahawks' unofficial depth chart at right guard.

