Fluker (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game in Cleveland, Seahawks digital media reporter John Boyle reports.

Fluker's hamstring injury has kept him from practicing this week, which is not a good sign. With fellow offensive lineman Duane Brown (biceps) also doubtful, Seattle could be shorthanded on the offensive line against a talented Browns pass rush.

