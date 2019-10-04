Seahawks' D.J. Fluker: Doubtful to return with hamstring
Fluker is doubtful to return to Thursday's game against the Rams with a hamstring injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Fluker sustained the injury midway through the first quarter and has been replaced at right guard by Jamarco Jones. The former struggled to contain Rams' defensive superstar Aaron Donald early in the game, so Jones might have better luck protecting quarterback Russell Wilson from pressure. Fluker will have a long week to attempt a recovery before a Week 6 matchup with the Browns.
