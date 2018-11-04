Fluker is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a lower leg injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

The severity of Fluker's injury remains undisclosed, and Joey Hunt will slot in as Seattle's starting right guard as long as Fluker remains sidelined. Given that Fluker sustained his lower leg injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's tilt, his lack of a return wouldn't necessarily indicate a serious injury.