Seahawks' D.J. Fluker: Inactive for Week 2
Fluker (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against Chicago.
There was a large shadow of doubt hanging over Fluker's chances of playing this week so the news comes as little surprise. It's unlikely the vet will return until Fluker can consistently get his feet beneath him on the practice field. J.R. Sweezy is there to hold down the fort until such a development occurs.
