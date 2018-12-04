Seahawks' D.J. Fluker: Likely to miss several weeks
Fluker (hamstring) is expected to miss a couple of weeks, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
The report was rather vague in detail, but it looks as though Fluker will miss at least one game as he nurses the first degree strain. We should garner a better idea of where Fluker stands following this week's action. Jordan Simmons is the likely replacement for the time being.
