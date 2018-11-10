Fluker (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Fluker did not practice in any capacity this week, and appears to be trending towards sitting out Sunday's divisional contest against the Rams due to a calf injury suffered in Week 9. If Fluker were to miss any time, Joey Hunt is expected to draw the start at right guard.

