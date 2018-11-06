Fluker is nursing a calf injury, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Monday's press conference helped clear up some questions surrounding Fluker's exit from Sunday's game against the Chargers. While coach Pete Carroll admitted Fluker is dealing with a calf issue, he still expects Fluker to be okay moving forward. Fluker's status for next week's game against the Rams should become more clear as the week progresses.

