Fluker will not play in Thursday's preseason finale after sustaining a hamstring injury during Friday's preseason game against the Vikings, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The extent of Fluker's injury is still rather murky with the Seahawks offering little specifics other than his impending absence. J.R. Sweezy will fill the temporary void at right guard, but it remains to be seen whether Fluker will be ready by Week 1.