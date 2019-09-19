Play

Fluker (ankle) participated in walk-through and is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Saints, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Fluker suffered a sprained ankle in Sunday's win over the Steelers, but it doesn't look like it's serious. The lineman should be good to go come Sunday, but that likely will not be confirmed until later in the week.

