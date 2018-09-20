Fluker (hamstring) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After missing out on Week 2 against the Bears, Fluker should be ready to roll when the Seahawks retake the field for Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys, barring an appearance on the injury report later in the week. He should slot in as the team's starting right guard once again.

