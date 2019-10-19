Play

Fluker (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Fluker finished the week with two straight limited practice sessions. He missed Week 6 against the Browns. With Duane Brown (biceps) also listed as questionable, Seattle could tentatively be shorthanded along the offensive line for a second straight contest.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories