Fluker (calf) was a full practice participant Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Fluker missed Sunday's loss to the Rams due to the calf issue, but his full return to practice clears him for a return Thursday. The 27-year-old should take up his usual post at starting right guard against the Packers.

