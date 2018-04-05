Fluker has recovered from the toe injury that landed him on injured reserve last season, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Fluker, who played on a one-year contract with the Giants last season, was placed on IR in late November with an undisclosed toe injury. Now back to full health, he's expected to start at right guard for the Seahawks in 2018.

