Seahawks' D.J. Fluker: Sidelined for Week 10
Fluker (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Fluker exited the 25-17 loss to the Chargers in Week 9 with the injury and was unable to practice in any capacity Wednesday through Friday. With Fluker sidelined, Ethan Pocic will likely fill in at right guard.
