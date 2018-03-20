Seahawks' D.J. Fluker: Signs with Seahawks
Fluker (toe) signed a contract with the Seahawks on Tuesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of SeattlePi.com reports.
Fluker, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2013 draft, started six games for the Giants last season before being placed on injured reserve in November for a toe injury. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chargers, spending time at both right tackle and right guard. Fluker will compete for a starting role on the Seahawks' offensive line as the team looks to revamp a running game that struggled throughout last season.
More News
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...