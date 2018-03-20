Fluker (toe) signed a contract with the Seahawks on Tuesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of SeattlePi.com reports.

Fluker, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2013 draft, started six games for the Giants last season before being placed on injured reserve in November for a toe injury. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chargers, spending time at both right tackle and right guard. Fluker will compete for a starting role on the Seahawks' offensive line as the team looks to revamp a running game that struggled throughout last season.