Fluker (hamstring) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against Cleveland.

Fluker came into the game with a doubtful tag, so this news isn't quite surprising. The team will also be without starting right tackle Duane Brown (biceps), so Seattle will be quite shorthanded on the offensive line. In Fluker's stead, it's likely that Jordan Roos could get the start at the right guard position.

