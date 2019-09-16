Fluker suffered a sprained ankle during Sunday's 28-26 win over the Steelers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Fluker's recovery timetable remains uncertain. The veteran right guard sustained the injury after being landed on during the second quarter of Sunday's contest, but he managed to retake the field in the second half. Ethan Pocic would likely slot into the starting lineup if Fluker were forced to miss any time.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories