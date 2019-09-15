Fluker is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Pittsburgh due to an ankle injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Fluker was hurt late in the second quarter, so it's likely the team will monitor his status over halftime before announcing an update on his status. As long as the Alabama product is sidelined, Ethan Pocic will likely come in to play right guard.

