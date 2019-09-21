Play

Fluker (ankle) has been cleared to play in Sunday's Week 3 matchup versus the Saints, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Fluker came out of Week 2 with a sprained ankle, but his status for Sunday's game never seemed too much in question. Barring any setbacks, look for him to resume his role as the team's starting right guard.

