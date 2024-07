James (undisclosed) was activated off Seattle's active/non-football injury list Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.

James had been dealing with an undisclosed injury, but he's eligible to return to the field now that he's passed his physical. Since the 2024 sixth-round pick is fully healthy once again, he's expected to compete with Chris Steele and Nehemiah Pritchett for a depth role in the Seahawks' secondary as the offseason progresses.