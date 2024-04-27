The Seahawks selected James in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 192nd overall.

By selecting James the Seahawks reunite him with fellow corner and former Auburn teammate Nehemiah Pritchett, who Seattle selected in the fifth round. Whereas Pritchett is a typical Seattle-style boundary corner (taller, longer arms, fast), James is very much not a typical Seattle corner. That's because James is rail-thin by cornerback standards (6-feet, 175 pounds) and has short arms (31 inches), two details that make James a poor fit for the press coverage Seattle is known for. James was an effective starter for Auburn and has plenty of speed to work with (4.42-second 40-yard dash), and apparently that was enough for Seattle, especially so late in the draft.