Reed (foot) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's estimated injury report, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Reed has until Monday night to get his body ready for a matchup against the Eagles, but a DNP Thursday is less than encouraging. The 2018 fifth-round draft choice of San Francisco was not noted as having an injury following Seattle's 28-21 Thursday night victory over Arizona in Week 11, so his status is certainly one to be mindful of going into the weekend. Reed has started three straight games for Seattle, collecting 21 total tackles and a pass deflection over the past two weeks.