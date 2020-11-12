Reed (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Reed tweaked his ankle during this past Sunday's loss to the Bills, but his ability to practice at full speed puts him on track to play Week 10 against the Rams. His role largely depends on whether Ugo Amadi (hamstring) plays, as Reed has operated as the slot corner during Amadi's two-game absence. Reed has been impressive in a small sample, allowing a 69.9 passer rating over those two contests, so he could retain the role even if Amadi returns.