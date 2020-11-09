Coach Pete Carroll said that Reed looked good Monday after suffering an ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Bills, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Reed handled an 85 percent snap share Sunday, covering the slot receiver while Ugo Amadi (hamstring) was inactive. He left the game late with an ankle injury, though, and his status is uncertain for this week's clash against the Rams. Carroll downplayed the injury during Monday's practice, but Wednesday's official injury report should provide a better update on his condition. Even if Reed plays against the Rams, Amadi could return to action and push him back to a reserve role.