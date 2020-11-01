Reed (pectoral/hamstring) was activated from the non-football injury list Saturday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Reed is past the pectoral injury that forced him to miss the first seven weeks of the season, but now he's considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers with a hamstring injury. Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Reed is "ready to play", so he's expected to suit up and could start at nickel corner because Ugo Amadi (hamstring) is considered doubtful.