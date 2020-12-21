Reed posted six tackles (four solo), three pass breakups and an interception in Sunday's 20-15 win over the Football Team.

Reed made his season debut in Week 8, and he's piled up 48 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions over eight games. His work in coverage is drawing attention too, as he's proven an ability to handle opponent's top pass-catching options, including Terry McLaurin. Coach Pete Carroll relayed after the game that Reed "deserves to keep playing," according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. That could mean that Reed will retain the starting outside cornerback role when Quinton Dunbar (knee) -- who may not be at 100 percent upon return -- is activated from IR, although that remains to be seen.