Reed is expected to start at outside cornerback for Sunday's game versus the Giants following news that Tre Flowers (hamstring) has been listed as doubtful, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Reed started three games at slot corner earlier this year when Ugo Amadi was out. Amadi is back, but Quinton Dunbar (knee) is still on IR, and Flowers isn't expected to play Sunday. Reed will get his first shot on the outside as a result. He has let up 9.1 yards per target and a 77.8 completion percentage through five games. There could be some growing pains at the new position, which may be eased with Colt McCoy slated to start under center for the Giants.