Reed played 10 games (eight starts) and produced 62 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions during the 2020 season.

Reed was claimed off waivers from the 49ers back in August as he was recovering from a torn pectoral muscle. The third-year cornerback fully recovered and made his Seahawks debut in November. Position mates Shaquill Griffin, Tre Flowers and Quinton Dunbar all battled injuries this season, so Reed made multiple starts and ended up surpassing both Flowers and Dunbar on the depth chart before they could return from their respective injuries. Reed drew high praise from head coach Pete Carroll along the way, and he's poised to lock down a starting cornerback job with the team next season.